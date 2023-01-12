Audi Delivers Over 1 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 2022

Audi has announced that in 2022, the German brand delivered more than 1 lakh electric vehicles to customers all over the globe.

In 2022, Audi was once again able to significantly increase deliveries of all-electric cars: with an increase of around 44 percent, the brand systematically continued its electrification strategy, thereby maintaining its course in a year characterized by global crises.

In total, Audi sold over 1.61 million vehicles last year, which was close to the previous year’s level despite prolonged supply bottlenecks and major challenges in the logistics chain. Audi beat 2021’s results in Europe, Germany, and more core markets.

The high demand for the all-electric models Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT quattro, and Audi e-tron affirms the company’s clear decision in favor of an all-electric future and will increase Audi’s momentum on its path toward becoming a sustainable premium mobility supplier.

A new model is already waiting in the wings: the new Audi Q8 e-tron is continuing the Audi e-tron’s success story as an electric pioneer. The model has already received many preorders ahead of its market launch in the spring of 2023. Starting in 2026, Audi will only introduce all-electric cars to the global market