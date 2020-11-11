Audi cars in India to become costlier by up to 2% from Jan 2021

Audi cars in India will soon become expensive. The company has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire model range available in our country. The revision in the prices will be enforced from 1 Jan 2021.

Audi India has said that the price hike has been made because of the weakening of the rupee and rising input costs. Speaking regarding the same, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

Also Read: Audi Q8 Celebration launched, is the most affordable Q8 in India

At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 01, 2021, our model range will see a price revision of up to 2%. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price for sustainable growth. Continuing our focus on customer-centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible. We are offering several service-related packages that will ensure ease of ownership for our customers.

In other news, for the newly launched Audi Q2, the brand is offering a ‘Peace of Mind’ scheme that comes bundled with a 5-year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

The company is also offering ‘Celebration Programs’ on select products, like the Audi A6, for the current festive season. This includes a lower rate of interest or Peace of Mind package of up to five years. Prospective customers can get in touch with Audi India dealerships across the country to register their interest and avail these Celebration Programs.

Do you know how many Audi cars in India have been launched in 2020? Let us know your answers in the comments.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.