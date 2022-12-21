Audi Approved: plus Pre-Owned Luxury Car Outlet Opens in Ranchi

Audi has inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility, Audi Approved: plus in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In addition, a new service facility has also been added. Located at 11A, Purulia Road, Kantatoli, Ranchi, Jharkhand- 834001, this new facility spans across 12,500 sq.ft with a 8 car display and 7 workshop bays.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Imminent aspirations for luxury are on the horizon, as the demand for pre-owned luxury cars surges in Ranchi. We are very happy to inaugurate the new, state-of-the-art Audi Approved: plus facility in Ranchi, marking the establishment of Audi’s twenty-first pre-owned car facility in India. In addition, we have also added a service facility that will help our customers in a big way. We are confident that this new facility will help serve the ever increasing demand for luxury cars in the region.”

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car. Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Mr. Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Ranchi said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with Audi beyond the Bhubaneshwar market to now in Ranchi. As a brand, Audi has always enjoyed a special place for aspirants of luxury. The inauguration of the new Audi Approved: plus showroom in Ranchi marks an important occasion, making pre-owned luxury cars accessible to a wide variety of people. We are also happy to add a service facility that will help us get closer to our customer. The city of Ranchi has witnessed an increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars, and the dealership highly anticipates a rush of new customers awaiting a chance to become a part of the Audi experience. We look forward to serving our customers and providing them with the best luxury experience.”