Audi A6 Avant C9 Joins Legacy of Nearly 10 Million C-Series Models

Audi has officially launched the ninth-generation A6 Avant in Europe, continuing a legacy that spans over five decades and nearly 10 million C-series cars built since 1968. Available across European dealerships since May 16, the new A6 Avant is joined by the A6 Sedan, which is set to arrive by the end of July 2025.

Built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the latest A6 lineup features modern petrol and diesel engines paired with mild-hybrid (MHEV) tech. Audi is also offering plug-in hybrid variants of both body styles. Key highlights include adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and an emphasis on efficiency and digital comfort, ensuring a smooth and responsive drive.

To mark the occasion, Audi employees brought together eight past generations of the C-series – from the original Audi 100 (C1) to the current C8 A6 – for a special family photo at the Audi Piazza in Ingolstadt. Since the debut of the Audi 100 in 1968, the C-series has achieved iconic status, racking up awards like the Golden Steering Wheel and World Car of the Year, and introducing innovations such as fully galvanized bodies and refined aerodynamics.

With the C9 A6 Avant, Audi pushes the envelope once again in the premium full-size segment—marrying tradition with cutting-edge tech.