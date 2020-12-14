Audi A4 Set To Make A Comeback Soon In Facelifted Guise

Audi discontinued the A4 sedan from their lineup in India earlier this year as we stepped into the BS6 era. The German carmaker is now all set to bring back the A4 sedan in a facelifted guise as the first batch of the 2021 Audi A4 Facelift has rolled off the production line at Audi's plant in Aurangabad. This signals in the imminent launch of the A4 facelift in India by early 2021 and it also marks the beginning of Audi's new product offensive strategy from next year. This particular facelift for the A4 was globally unveiled in 2019 but it took almost two years for it to make it to India.

The 2021 Audi A4 Facelift gets quite a comprehensive makeover. Updates include a revised front and rear bumper with larger air-intakes that look a lot more sporty. Audi’s signature single-frame grille has grown larger in size the LED headlamps too have been redesigned with new LED DRLs. In profile, the A4 facelift gets a more well defined shoulder line along with a new design for the alloy wheels as well. At the rear, the sedan gets revised LED tail lamps with a new chrome strip now connecting the two units.

The updates on the inside aren't as comprehensive as on the outside however. The dashboard continues with a similarly clean design language as the pre-facelift model. The AC vents continue to stretch the width of the dashboard and it particularly looks very cool. There's however one major change and that the infotainment screen. It's a larger 10.1-inch unit and it has now been mounted higher on the dashboard. The system now gets the new Audi MMI Touch software. As the new system is a touch-screen, the older MMI click-wheel and touch pad on the centre console have been given a miss in place of a new storage cubby hole.

However, unlike newer Audi models like the A6, A8L and Q8, which come with dual screens, the Audi A4 facelift continues with physical buttons for the climate controls, and thankfully so. Higher-spec variants of the A4 will also come with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster with better resolution and even configurable ambient lighting. Under the hood, the A4 facelift will be powered by a new 190hp 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that will solely come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will however be front-wheel drive only and will not get Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The pre-facelift A4 was powered by a 150hp 1.4L turbo-petrol engine, so that's definitely a huge upgrade. However, Audi will not be offering the 35 TDI diesel engine on the A4 as going ahead, it will be a petrol-only model. The Audi A4 facelift is expected to hit showrooms by early-2021 and it is expected to be priced between INR 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.