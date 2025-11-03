Ather Rizta Gets Kannada Language Support in Latest OTA Update

Ather Energy, India’s homegrown EV manufacturer, is celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava by introducing Kannada language support on the dashboard of its family scooter, the Ather Rizta. Starting November 1, 2025, Rizta Z owners can switch their scooter’s interface language to Kannada through an over-the-air (OTA) update rolled out in phases.

This update marks Ather’s ongoing effort to make its scooters more inclusive and user-friendly for regional audiences. Earlier this year, the brand announced a multilingual interface for the Rizta, supporting eight Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The rollout began with Hindi and now continues with Kannada, while the remaining languages will be introduced in the coming months.

The Ather Rizta, designed as a practical and comfortable family scooter, is available in two models — Rizta S and Rizta Z — offering IDC ranges of 123 km and 159 km respectively. It features a large dual seat, 56 litres of total storage (34L under-seat and an optional 22L front trunk), and a flat floorboard for added convenience.

Packed with tech and safety features such as SkidControl™, Fall Safe™, ESS, Live Location Sharing, and Ping My Scooter (Rizta Z only), the Rizta has become one of Ather’s bestsellers, surpassing one lakh units in sales as of June 2025. The Rizta Z variant also recently received a touchscreen dashboard upgrade, making it even more appealing to urban family riders.

