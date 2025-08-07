Ather Launches Rizta Family Scooter in Nepal, Expands EV Line-Up

Ather Energy has expanded its international footprint by launching the Ather Rizta in Nepal, marking the brand’s second product in the country after the 450 series. The move reinforces Ather’s global expansion strategy and its commitment to offering a wider range of EVs tailored for family and urban use.

The Rizta is designed with practicality in mind. It offers a spacious 56-litre storage capacity (34L under-seat + optional 22L frunk), a wide comfortable seat, and an extended floorboard for ample legroom. Safety is bolstered by SkidControl™, while tech-savvy features include a 7-inch TFT display, Google Maps navigation, Bluetooth music and call control, all powered by AtherStack™ Pro.

Since entering Nepal in November 2023, Ather has rapidly built its presence with 9 Experience Centres, 6 Service Centres, and 22 Ather Grid fast chargers, supported by national distributor Vaidya Energy Pvt. Ltd. The Rizta's launch is a response to strong demand for Ather’s EVs in the region.

Beyond Nepal, Ather entered Sri Lanka in December 2024, where it now operates 19 Experience Centres and 9 Service Centres. In India, Ather boasts 446 Experience Centres and nearly 4,000 Ather Grid and Neighbourhood chargers.

With the Rizta, Ather strengthens its position in the international EV market, offering families a smart, safe, and connected electric mobility solution.