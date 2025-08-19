Ather Launches 2025 450X in Sri Lanka, Expands EV Footprint

Ather Energy has launched the 2025 Ather 450X in Sri Lanka, further strengthening its international presence. This marks the brand’s second international market after Nepal, as it continues to push its growth strategy beyond India.

Since its entry into Sri Lanka in December 2024, Ather has rapidly expanded with 19 Experience Centres through distributor Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. Alongside retail expansion, the company has also deployed charging infrastructure, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for EV riders.

The new 2025 Ather 450X builds on the strong response to its predecessor. It features a multi-mode traction control system with Rain, Road, and Rally modes for versatile riding conditions. Ather has also improved the TrueRange™ and equipped the scooter with newly developed multi-compound tyres, co-developed with MRF, enhancing grip, efficiency, and overall range.

Ather’s international push began in 2023 with Nepal, where it now operates nine Experience Centres and recently introduced its family scooter, the Rizta. In Sri Lanka, the brand has already established a strong foundation, while in India, its network spans 446 Experience Centres and nearly 4,000 Ather Grid and Neighbourhood charging points.

With the 2025 450X, Ather continues to position itself as a frontrunner in the EV scooter space, offering advanced technology, robust charging support, and a growing presence across borders.