Ather Energy to set up its Second Manufacturing Facility

Ather Energy has commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur to cater to the growing demand for its electric scooters - the 450X and 450 Plus. The company plans to manufacture 400,000 units per annum, a significant jump from its current capacity of 120,000 units. Ather Energy had set up its first manufacturing facility at Hosur earlier this year.

In October, Ather Energy registered its best-ever monthly sales numbers, registering 12-fold growth over last year and achieving a revenue run rate of $100 million, making it the largest EV maker by value in this segment.

Ather Energy continues to gain strength in the two-wheeler EV space. It has been registering 20% month-on-month sales growth since November 2020, highlighting the strong demand for its electric scooters. Ather has recorded a 3X increase in walk-ins, web inquiries and Test rides from April-October 2021 and a 4X growth in vehicle booking in the period. The company has also witnessed a tremendous increase in consumer interest for its latest scooter, the 450X, the most awarded EV scooter in India by leading automotive publications.

Ather Energy started its operations at the Hosur manufacturing facility earlier this year, catering to demand from across the country. It enables 90% of the manufacturing of the brand's 450X and 450 Plus to be localised, including the battery pack, which is made in-house by Ather Energy. The company has committed to invest INR 650 crores in the next five years to enhance operational efficiency and production capacity to meet the exponential surge in demand.

Apart from the EV manufacturing, the facility will also focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing, which is a key focus area for Ather Energy. Ather Energy is the only EV OEM in India to make its battery packs and has filed 13 patents on the design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries.