Ather Energy Opens Two New Showrooms in Delhi NCR

Ather Energy has strengthened its retail presence in the Delhi NCR region with the opening of two new outlets in Dwarka and Gurugram. The company currently has 5 Experience Centres (EC) in the region. The newly launched Gen 3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with a 202% Y-o-Y growth (April-October) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road. The company registered its highest-ever monthly sales by delivering 8213 scooters in October 2022. With the inauguration of the second manufacturing facility in Hosur, the company is set to increase its capacity to 400,000 units per annum to cater to the rising demand.

The two new Experience Centres have been inaugurated in association with Sai Shreeja Group and Delight Automobiles. The outlet in Dwarka is located at Rajapuri, and the one in Gurugram is at Mehrauli Road.

Ather Space will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for owners. This interactive space also allows customers to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a thorough overview of all components. Consumers can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the Experience Centre.