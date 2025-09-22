Ather Energy Now Has Over 500 Experience Centres in India

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has hit a big milestone by opening over 500 Experience Centres (ECs) across the country. The rapid expansion comes on the back of rising demand for its EVs, especially the Rizta – Ather’s first family scooter.

In just the last three months (June–August 2025), Ather added 101 new outlets, with more than half of them in Middle and North India. Cities like Agra, Jabalpur, Vadodara, Bilaspur, and Sundargarh are now part of the network, while South India continues to remain Ather’s stronghold. The company is also making deeper inroads into tier-2 and tier-3 towns such as Nashik, Coimbatore, Indore, and Calicut, offering tailored retail formats to reach wider audiences.

The expansion isn’t limited to sales alone—Ather is also building out its service ecosystem, including Ather Gold service centres, to support its growing customer base. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu now boast over 50 ECs each. At the city level, Bengaluru leads with 18, followed by Pune and Hyderabad with 13 each, while Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are catching up fast.

This aggressive retail strategy is already reflecting in numbers. Ather’s national market share jumped to 14.3% in Q1 FY26, almost double from 7.6% a year earlier. In Middle India, its share grew 2.6x year-on-year to 10.7%, while the brand continues to dominate South India with 22.8% market share.

Ather’s current lineup includes the performance-focused 450 series and the family-friendly Rizta. With two plants running in Hosur and a third under development in Maharashtra, Ather is set to boost capacity to 1.42 million scooters annually—fueling its next growth phase.