Aston Martin Valkyrie LM Is a Le Mans Monster You Can Actually Own

Aston Martin has revealed the Valkyrie LM, a track-only hypercar born directly from its Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) race program. Limited to just 10 units, this V12-powered monster promises the closest experience to racing at Le Mans—without needing an FIA license.

Unlike the Valkyrie AMR Pro, the Valkyrie LM is based on Aston's actual LMH race car, which is competing at Le Mans this year. It retains the 6.5-litre Cosworth-built naturally aspirated V12, delivering 697 bhp to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Tailored for track-day use, the Valkyrie LM drops FIA race ballast and electronic systems while running on standard high-performance fuel. Yet, it keeps core racing elements like carbon-fibre race seats with six-point harnesses, fire suppression systems, and bespoke Pirelli track tyres.

Aston Martin will offer buyers a full factory-backed experience, including car storage, transport, on-site engineers, pro driver coaching, and simulator training. First customer drives are slated for mid-2026, followed by track events at Formula 1-grade circuits.

In essence, the Valkyrie LM is Aston Martin’s ultimate track weapon—a Le Mans car reimagined for the privileged few who crave speed, precision, and exclusivity.

