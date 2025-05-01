Aston Martin DBX S: Sharper, Lighter, Louder Flagship SUV

Aston Martin has pulled the wraps off the DBX S — the new high-performance flagship of its luxury SUV lineup. Building on the DBX707’s brute charm, the DBX S turns up the heat with tech lifted straight from the upcoming Valhalla supercar.

At its core is a reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, now pushing out 727PS, shaving acceleration to 3.3 seconds from 0-100 km/h. Enhancements include a larger turbo compressor, a more aggressive exhaust, and a revised 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ transmission for sharper shifts.

Weight-saving measures are serious. A carbon-fibre roof cuts 18kg from up top, while optional 23-inch magnesium wheels shave another 19kg of unsprung mass. The optional polycarbonate grille and absence of roof rails further trim down the SUV’s heft, aiding handling and agility.

Visually, the DBX S sports a more assertive stance with a dark grille, stacked quad exhausts, and a new aerodynamic kit. Inside, you get Alcantara upholstery, herringbone seat patterns, and embossed ‘S’ badging — plus a punchy Bowers & Wilkins 1,600W audio system for audiophiles.

Underneath, Aston’s retuned suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes ensure it handles as fiercely as it looks, while a faster steering ratio improves city drivability.

The DBX S proves Aston Martin hasn’t forgotten its performance roots — offering more speed, less weight, and unmistakable swagger. Deliveries begin Q4 2025.