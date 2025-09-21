Aston Martin Baby Stroller: $3,000 Supercar-Inspired Ride For Your Little One

Aston Martin has stepped out of the garage and into the nursery with its latest creation — a $3,000 baby stroller designed in collaboration with British stroller brand egg. Dubbed the egg3, this luxury stroller takes direct design inspiration from the Aston Martin DBX707 SUV and even borrows styling cues from the million-dollar Valour and Victor supercars.

The egg3 isn’t your everyday stroller. It features honeycomb-spoke wheels modeled after Aston’s exclusive alloys, along with a quilted frame finish that echoes the craftsmanship seen across the marque’s high-performance lineup. According to Aston Martin, the stroller was designed to embody its “passion for exceptional design, meticulous craftsmanship, and engineering excellence.”

Buyers will get three finish options. The standout is a rich green shade accented with subtle racing lime details, while the two grey versions bring a refined herringbone fabric finish. One of these also adds Bitter Chocolate leather and Magneto Bronze accents, pushing the stroller’s luxury quotient even higher. Despite the premium design, the egg3 is practical too — with a weight capacity of up to 25 kg (55 lbs), it can handle most everyday parenting duties.

Of course, exclusivity comes at a price. With a starting tag of around $3,000, the stroller costs as much as a used hatchback. But in the world of Aston Martin owners, that figure is hardly shocking. Compared to the $260,000 starting price of the DBX707, this stroller is pocket change — a stylish accessory for those who want their little ones to cruise in Aston comfort.