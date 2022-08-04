Ashok Leyland Introduces 250 HP 4V Engine in its AVTR Range

Ashok Leyland has further strengthened its AVTR portfolio by introducing a 250 HP, 6-cylinder 4-valve engine with premium N cabin in haulage, tractor and tipper segments.

The proven H series engine makes this new range of trucks suitable for customers who seek higher power delivery & superior fuel efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said:

The modularity of AVTR platform significantly reduces the product lead time, thereby enabling us to launch products which cater to the unique transportation requirements of our customers. This combination of H6 4V engine in AVTR trucks with premium N Cabin will deliver better TCO advantage for our customers.

Salient features of this new truck range:

• Proven H6 Engine 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology

• Premium tilt-able suspended cabin with dampers for highest ride comfort

• Full metal front fascia for increased safety

• Double headlamps for wider and longer visibility range

• Excellent storage spaces

• Optional AC and HVAC