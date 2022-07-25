Ashok Leyland Launches New AVTR 4220 & AVTR 4420 - 4x2 Tractor

Ashok Leyland has announced the launch of AVTR 4220 with 41.5T GC Wand AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW in the 4x2 Tractor segment. With this launch, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to offer tractors with 41.5T and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configurations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said:

The modular platform of Ashok Leyland enables us to deliver custom-tailored products to cater for the needs of every customer. The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 tractors permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage. The launch of these new AVTR models is another testimony of our philosophy of ‘AapkiJeet – Hamari Jeet’. We will continue our journey of innovation with new models to meet the emerging demands of our customers.

Salient features of this new truck range: