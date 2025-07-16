Aprilia SR 175 Launched in India with Bigger Engine and TFT Display

Aprilia has officially launched the SR 175 in India, replacing the outgoing SR 160 in its sporty scooter lineup. Prices start at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) and go up to ₹1.33 lakh depending on the state.

While the overall styling remains familiar, the SR 175 retains its aggressive, race-inspired design. The scooter gets refreshed graphics and is available in two new colours: Matte Prismatic Dark and Glossy Tech White.

The major update is a new 5.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, replacing the older LCD unit. This cluster is similar to what’s seen on the Aprilia 457 twins. The scooter continues to feature LED lighting and a USB charging port.

Powering the SR 175 is a new 174.7cc single-cylinder engine producing 13.08 bhp at 7,200 rpm and 14.14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm — a significant jump over the SR 160’s 11.11 bhp and 13.44 Nm. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Underpinned by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, the scooter rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm front disc and rear drum, backed by single-channel ABS.

With a bigger engine, new TFT tech, and sharper features, the Aprilia SR 175 aims to up the game in India’s premium sporty scooter segment.