Anand Mahindra to Hand Over Exclusive Edition XUV400 to Highest Auction Bidder

Mahindra has announced that the one-of-its-kind, exclusive edition of the All-Electric XUV400, is set to be auctioned. The proceeds from the highest bid will be given to a social cause and distributed amongst Mahindra Sustainability Awards winners towards Clean Air, Clean Energy, Green Mobility and Clean Water.

The SUV will be handed over to the winning bidder by Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Feb 10, 2023. The one-off exclusive edition, designed by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with young, revolutionary fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu was first showcased at the Mahindra Tech Fashion Tour on November 28, 2022. The winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness the India inaugural round of the all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on 11th February, 2023.

The winning bidder has the choice to either donate his/her bid to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022, and/or donate the amount to a not-for-profit of their choice. Furthermore, Mahindra will match the winning bid and distribute it to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards, and/or to a not-for-profit.

Auction registrations are already open. The bidding for the online auction will open on 26th January, 2023 at 11am. It will run from January 26-31, 2023. The entire auction bidding process will be conducted by Ernst & Young. The auction-winner will not only have the chance to own this Exclusive Edition XUV400 but also contribute towards the betterment of society through supporting a not-for-profit organization or sustainability causes such as Clean Air, Clean Energy, Green Mobility and Clean Water.