Anand Mahindra Gifts 2020 Thar to Debutant Cricketers Shardul Thakur & T Natarajan

In January this year, Anand Mahindra announced that he’ll gift 2020 Mahindra Thar to 6 debutant cricketers of the Indian test team. Keeping his promise, Mr Mahindra has already gifted the new Thar to Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan. The debutant cricketers have thanked Anand Mahindra via a social media platform.

T Natarajan made a noticeable debut at the Australian test series, which helped the Indian team with a historical win.

While the T Natarajan received a hardtop version of the new Thar in a Red Rage paint scheme, the Shardul Thakur chose to have his Thar finished in Galaxy Grey paint option. Both of these units are top-spec variants of the Thar. However, we are still unaware of the engine-gearbox combination they use. As a return gift, the T Natarajan has sent a signed jersey to Mr Anand Mahindra that he wore during the Australian tournament.

Also, T Natarajan posted on a social media platform, “As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful”.

Shardul Thakur, often referred to as "Palghar Express", took 6 wickets in the match while scoring 67 runs in the innings.

Anand Mahindra has announced to gift new Mahindra Thar to 6 cricketers, who debuted in the Gabba series - Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

Currently, the Mahindra offroader boasts of a long waiting period of over ten months on select trims options and colour schemes. The Thar is on sale in a total of 2 trim options – LX and LX Option. Also, there are two engine options to choose from – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel. While the former is capable of putting out 150 Hp against 320 Nm, the latter can produce a peak power output of 130 Hp and 300 Nm of max torque. These engines can be had mated to either a 6-speed stick shift or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra is selling the new-gen Thar in a total of 6 colour options – Aqua Marine, Rocky Beige, Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Mystic Copper, and Napoli Black. Talking of the prices, the 2020 Mahindra Thar range starts at INR 12.10 lakh and tops out at INR 14.15 lakh.

