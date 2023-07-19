All-New VW Passat Variant Few Official Details Revealed

The all-new Passat Variant will celebrate its world premiere at the end of August and Volkswagen is now publishing the first advance details of the next Passat generation.

The new model is equipped with a host of innovations such as an intuitive display and operating concept, a high-quality interior, a new adaptive chassis control system, premium-class seats and plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of up to 100 kilometres. The all-new Passat Variant will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. It is the ninth generation of one of the world’s most successful mid-sized cars, with over 50 years of history and more than 30 million units sold.

Thanks to MQB evo, different drive types are possible for the all-new Passat Variant. It will be offered with turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). The electric range of the new plug-in hybrid drives has been increased to up to 100 kilometres compared with the predecessors, depending on equipment. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.

Thanks to high-grade materials and effective noise insulation, the overall quality and comfort are taken to a new level. ergoActive front seats will be available as an option. These feature electrical adjustment (up to 14-way, depending on model and equipment) as well as differently configured massage and air conditioning functions.

In its premium specification packages, the Passat Variant will be offered with a new generation of IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. These powerful headlights are flatter than the previous version and have a new high-performance main beam with a range of around 500 metres. At the rear, the new model has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the tail light clusters.