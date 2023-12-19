All-New Toyota Crown Sport-Type PHEV Model Launched in Japan

Toyota has launched the all-new Crown Sport Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) model in Japan.

A new addition to the Crown line-up, the Sport PHEV model is designed to enhance its fun, sporty driving experience. While retaining a beautiful design that resonates with the senses, the Sport PHEV model promises drivers a sportier feel incorporating exclusive equipment enabling drivers to more fully experience the joy of driving. Furthermore, fitted with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery, the PHEV delivers a BEV-mode cruising range suitable for everyday use, thereby combining the joy of driving with superb environmental performance.

Equipped with a high-output density drive motor, the Sport PHEV reaches a maximum system output of 306PS and, by fully utilizing the motor, achieves seamless and powerful acceleration. A fully charged battery delivers a BEV-mode driving range of 90 kilometers and a hybrid-mode fuel economy of 20.3km/L. With a gasoline tank capacity of 55L, the PHEV boasts a total cruising range of 1,200 kilometers or more.

Thanks to an E-Four electric 4WD system, the power produced by the plug-in hybrid system is fully distributed between all four wheels. In addition to achieving superior driving stability, it also has enhanced the sense of stability even when cornering or driving in snow or rain.

The beauty of the Sport PHEV begins from the ground-up, with the use of 21-inch, large-diameter, wide tires and exclusive black aluminum wheels. The use of distinctive triple spokes and thin layered spokes underscore the vehicle's sporty and luxurious feel.