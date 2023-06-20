All-New Renault Rafale Revealed: Conquering New Horizons

Now that the campaign to reconquer the C-segment – one of the main goals in the Renaulution strategic plan – is well under way with the Megane E-Tech electric, Arkana and Austral success stories, it’s time for Renault to make its next move on the D-segment. The first one was a reboot of the family-friendly All-new Espace; the second is a completely new and daring model: The All-new Rafale.

Now that Renault has revamped its arsenal of technology for hybrid powertrains, chassis, and electronic equipment, it could no longer deprive its customers of a vehicle born and bred for driving pleasure – or deprive the brand of a new flagship. The All-new Renault Rafale is both.

Rafale is a French word that evokes wind, and is also an aeronautical reference. Aviation has played an important part in Renault’s history: the Caudron-Renault Rafale, which flew at a record-breaking 445 km/h in 1934, is only one example.

The All-new Renault Rafale is the first production vehicle entirely designed according to the new visual language that Gilles Vidal has brought in as head of Design Renault. It is ushering in a new era in Renault’s design: it is visionary, daring, perfectly in tune with its time and tailor-made for a period when everything is moving ever faster and only avantgarde models will stay attractive throughout their life cycle.

The All-new Renault Rafale also features up-to-the-minute connectivity and a 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain that is as efficient as it is frugal and uses recycled materials.

It was born to take driving pleasure to ever new heights and will be enhanced with technological breakthroughs that will rank it high up in the high-performance automotive universe with a new E-Tech 4×4 300 hp powertrain.

Renault has crafted its DNA around optimal driving pleasure – but not the self-centred kind: pleasure that the driver enjoys alongside passengers in a “car for life and living.” Driving pleasure is a priority, but never at the expense of passengers, who have plenty of space and amenities to enjoy as well. The All-new Renault Rafale is a gratifying SUV coupe, it looks as vibrant as it feels when you drive it, and it is an opportunity to share an intense driving experience with your friends or kids – however grown-up they may be.

The All-new Renault Rafale 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid will reach markets in spring 2024.