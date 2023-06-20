Mitsubishi will hold the world premiere of the fully redesigned all-new Mitsubishi Triton one-ton pickup truck in Thailand on July 26.

The Triton is Mitsubishi’s global strategic model that has been well-received in the ASEAN region, Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets for its durability, robustness and drivability, as well as comfort and ride quality required for private use.

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton is updated with a beefed-up body and a powerful, horizontally-themed styling. At the front, the combination of daytime running lights resembling the sharp gaze of a hawk and a set of three dimensional headlights below emphasizes the impressive presence and robustness of the new model.