All-New Maruti Alto K10 Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki is now accepting bookings for its all-new Maruti Alto K10. Customers can make a booking at any ARENA showroom or online for Rs 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to re-energize the country’s hatchback segment with the All-New Maruti Alto K10. It is equipped with a host of comfort, safety, convenience, and connectivity features.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Alto K10, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki. The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new-age technology and features in hatchbacks. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Alto has always been a symbol of pride of ownership, reliability and peace of mind. The All-New Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology-driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our ever-evolving customers.”