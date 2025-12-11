All-New Kia Seltos Debuts with Bigger Dimensions, Stronger Tech & New Powertrains

Kia has officially unveiled the second-generation Seltos, introducing a major redesign for one of its most important global SUVs. Revealed during an online world premiere themed “The Protagonist,” the new Seltos grows in size and sophistication, now measuring 4,430 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall, and riding on a 2,690 mm wheelbase to deliver enhanced interior space.

The SUV adopts Kia’s bold Opposites United design philosophy and arrives with three powertrain options:

1.6-litre turbo-petrol in two states of tune – 180 PS or 193 PS

2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 149 PS

Inside, the new Seltos packs a stronger premium punch with dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, and a generous 536-litre boot. Buyers can also opt for all-wheel drive with terrain modes for snow, mud, and sand, enhancing its light off-road credibility.

Safety and driver assistance see a significant upgrade too, with Highway Driving Assist 2, Lane Following Assist 2, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 now part of the package.

A hybrid variant is confirmed for 2026, equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability and Kia’s latest Smart Regenerative Braking System 3.0.

Production of the new Seltos begins in December 2025 in India, followed by market launches in Korea, North America, Europe, and China through 2026.