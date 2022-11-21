All-New Honda ZR-V SUV to go on Sale in April 2023

Honda has announced that the all-new Honda ZR-V SUV will go on sale in Japan in April 2023.

The hybrid model of the all-new Honda ZR-V will be the first Honda SUV to be equipped with the Sport e:HEV that combines a 2.0-liter direct injection engine that debuted on the Civic e:HEV and the advanced 2-motor hybrid system (e-CVT). By advancing both the hardware and control software, the new e:HEV further improved fuel economy, low emission performance and quietness compared to the previous version of e:HEV, while also realizing powerful acceleration comparable to a V6 3.0-liter engine, which is only possible with a motor-driven powertrain. The all-new ZR-V e:HEV will offer a high-quality, exhilarating driving experience in various driving situations including driving on city and suburban roads, highways and winding roads.

All Honda ZR-V models are equipped with the latest features of the Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system. The front wide-view camera system features a wide-angle camera with an effective horizontal viewing angle of approximately 100 degrees and a high-speed image processing chip to enhance the detection accuracy of objects for Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and other applications. The sonar sensors mounted in four locations on both the front and rear bumpers detect objects such as exterior walls of buildings and glass at close range with a high level of accuracy, contributing to the suppression of false starts due mostly to the driver hitting the accelerator by mistake, as well as avoiding collisions. In addition, radar built into the rear bumper detects vehicles approaching from behind within 25 meters, and the system alerts the driver of the presence of a vehicle diagonally behind with indicators in the door mirror. This Blind Spot Information is a standard feature of Honda SENSING for the ZR-V.

The exterior design features flowing proportions characterized by large, smooth surfaces that flow from front to rear. The design of the front-fascia features a vertical grille, designed in concert with surrounding areas, and sharp-looking, wide-set headlights that flow horizontally. These features create a highly sophisticated expression, yet with stature and a strong presence. The rear of the body is shaped to emphasize the vehicle’s wide tread by adding volume around the bottom of the body, with a smooth, upswept look.

The interior features an instrument panel that stretches out horizontally in a linear fashion. Moreover, the interior design features a functional and precise finish on all parts to accentuate the beauty of the form, creating a high-quality interior space. In addition, a high-deck center console between the driver and front passenger seats offers the right amount of “personal feeling” for both driver and front passenger.