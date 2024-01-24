All-New Electric Opel SUV Name Finalised

Opel has announced the return of the Frontera nameplate in 2024. The name will make its comeback on an all-new SUV model.

The new Frontera, which will be presented later this year, will be a fun car with clever functional features. It will also display a new rugged interpretation of Opel’s bold and pure design philosophy and be the first production car from the German brand to bear the new Opel ‘Blitz’ emblem. The new Frontera will be available as a battery-electric vehicle from the very start.

The new Opel Frontera will come with a high level of space and versatility and thus appeal to customers with an active lifestyle and families alike. The newcomer will also continue Opel’s long-standing tradition of bringing affordable mobility to a wide range of customers by being offered at an attractive price.

The arrival of the battery-electric variant of the new Frontera, along with the launch of the all-electric version of the next generation Grandland also scheduled for this year, will mark an important milestone in the Rüsselsheim brand’s transition to becoming a fully electric brand. Opel will then offer at least one battery-electric variant in each carline.

Opel will reveal the first images of the new Frontera along with more detailed information on the newcomer in the upcoming weeks.