All-New BMW M2 with Manual Gearbox Launched in India

BMW M2 has always been an enthusiast's car, thanks to its impeccable engine, performance and handling. However, the German automaker has dialed things up a notch and made the newest iteration of the M2 an even better package that all enthusiasts would like to have. Why so? Well, the all-new BMW M2 comes with a 6-speed manual transmission!

The all-new BMW M2 extracts power from a M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine that makes 453 hp of max power and generates a peak torque of 550 Nm at 2,650 – 5,870 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox giving purists the thrill they crave for.

For the other and younger and modern car enthusiasts, BMW is also providing the M2 with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that offers extremely sporty gear shifts.

In terms of features, the new BMW M2 comes with M Frameless kidney grill, adaptive headlights, 19/20-inch wheels, M carbon roof and whatnot. On the inside, customers will experience the BMW curved display - a 12.3 inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. Apart from that, the car also features M seat belts, Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite interior, and use of carbon fibre.

The all-new BMW M2 has been launched in India at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers of the all-new BMW M2 will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features access and experiences across four pillars: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.