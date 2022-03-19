All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Showcased in “Recharge Garage”

Volvo Car USA has collaborated with garage design experts Garage Living and leading technology-enabled real estate brokerage Compass to conceptualize and build a tailored Recharge Garage in Palm Springs, California – a vision of the possibilities an electric future can bring to our homes.

The Recharge Garage was designed to spotlight the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge compact SUV and showcase how homes and spaces must evolve as the world accelerates towards electrification. An electrified future presents new demands for home charging, sustainability, versatility, and connectivity.

The Recharge Garage emphasizes sustainability and versatility for electric vehicle drivers. It features:

Three Volvo-branded Level 2 home chargers

Flexible work-from-home space with built-in desk and foldable meeting table

Entertainment center with state-of-the-art smart TV and Bowers & Wilkins speakers

Smart storage solutions for active lifestyle equipment

The unique partnership aligns with Garage Living and Compass’ support for a sustainable future and underpins Volvo Cars’ aggressive climate action plan that includes full electrification by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Volvo Cars signed on to the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars at the COP26 conference in November 2021 and has called for increased investment in renewable energy.