All-electric Nissan Ariya to Embark on World's First Expedition from North to South Pole

Nissan has announced its partnership with British adventurer, Chris Ramsey, to undertake the world’s-first all-electric driving adventure from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

Departing in March 2023, the daring Pole to Pole expedition will see Ramsey and team in a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE travel over 27,000 kilometers across several regions and continents with predicted temperatures ranging from -30⁰C to 30⁰C. Ramsey will be the first person to drive from pole to pole in a vehicle of any type as he makes his way from the Arctic through North, Central and South America, before crossing to Antarctica.

The route will negotiate some of the world’s most extreme, brutal, and yet beautiful scenery. From snow-covered glacial landscapes to treacherous mountain climbs and vast desert dunes; Pole to Pole driven by the Nissan Ariya will take followers through breath-taking and uncharted territory.

This high-profile, challenging and exhilarating adventure supports Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond with electrification as a central focus. The vision aims to deliver exciting vehicles and technologies that empower customer journeys and society.

In preparation for the freezing Arctic and Antarctic conditions, Ramsey’s expedition Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will be modified with a custom rugged exterior fit for the trek across extreme terrain with upgraded wheels, tires and suspension. A second, unmodified Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE will act as a support vehicle throughout the Americas.

e-4ORCE is Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over a variety of road surfaces, including wet and snowy roads, without the need for changes in driving style or input.