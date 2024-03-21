All-Electric BMW iX xDrive50 Launched in India

BMW India launched the new all-electric BMW iX xDrive50. It is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model.

The BMW iX xDrive50 features BMW's 5th-gen eDrive technology with a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by two electric motors (for front and rear axles), single-speed transmission and power electronics. Delivering a best-in-class performance, the car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.6 seconds. It produces an output of 523 hp and a maximum torque of 765 Nm.

Two high-voltage batteries integrated into the floor have a combined capacity of 111.5 kWh and provide a best-in-class range of up to 635 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle, giving the freedom to experience long inter-city drives.

The imposing design of the exterior of the new BMW iX xDrive50 is shaped by a small number of precise lines and gives the car a powerful, robust and clearly defined appearance. The front-end design of the BMW iX imbues it with eye-catching presence. The car has a powerful presence and dynamics rarely seen in a vehicle – large BMW kidney grille, narrowest BMW headlights ever, frameless windows, 3-D bonnet, rectangular wheel arches, flared shoulder area and slim one-piece rear-lights.

The latest generation of BMW Laserlight is available as an option, teaming Adaptive LED Headlights with matrix function and a new type of Laserlight module. The BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze finish can be ordered as an option. The new BMW iX xDrive50 rides as standard on newly introduced 22-inch light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised design, whose special design principle reduces weight and enhances range.

The new BMW iX xDrive50 is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,39,50,000. It comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, and five-year Road Side Assistance. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.