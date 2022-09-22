AEHRA Reveals Teaser Image of its First Ultra Premium All-Electric SUV

Amongst the multiple electric car companies in the world, we have a new entrant - AEHRA, which has revealed a teaser image of its first ultra premium all-electric SUV.

AEHRA has stated in a press release that it is going to reveal the final vehicle design and name of its first ultra premium all-electric SUV next month. For now, we have to manage with the teaser image of the EV.

The image depicts a design profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market, and offer an intriguing glimpse of AEHRA SUV’s radical low front end. We can also see a rear spoiler and curved design elements on the front.

AEHRA will follow the SUV with the reveal of a Sedan model in February 2023. Deliveries to customers of both models are expected to commence in 2025.