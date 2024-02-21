Abandoned Subaru WRX Turned Brand-New by Car Detailing Guys

The thrill of uncovering a hidden gem knows no bounds. While classic barn finds often steal the spotlight, every now and then, a more contemporary treasure emerges from the shadows. Such was the case when WD Detailing stumbled upon a Subaru WRX, no more than 13 years old, but forgotten and neglected for 5 long years. Determined to breathe life back into this once-potent sport sedan, the team at WD Detailing embarked on a journey to revive the WRX and grant it a new lease on the road.

The distinctive wide, boxy fenders immediately signaled the WRX's identity, dating it to the model years spanning 2011 to 2014. These iterations boasted an aggressive design, akin to their STI counterparts, and were factory-fitted with a potent EJ255 turbocharged 2.5-liter flat 4-cylinder engine, delivering 265 horsepower.

However, the WRX's hiatus was not by choice. According to WD Detailing, the car's most recent owner parked it due to a severe radiator issue, resulting in engine stalling—a telltale sign of potential overheating woes. Yet, as the team delved deeper into the vehicle's condition, more challenges surfaced. The front bumper hung precariously, and a sizable dent adorned the driver's side fender.

The true extent of the neglect became apparent during attempts to resurrect the engine. With the oil dipstick yielding nothing but dryness, and the starter emitting ominous sounds, it became evident that the engine had seized—a common affliction for the Subaru EJ255. Known for issues like rod bearing failures and cracked pistons, the engine presented a formidable obstacle to the WRX's revival.

Undeterred by the mechanical setbacks, WD Detailing set out to restore the WRX's visual allure. With meticulous attention to detail, they embarked on a comprehensive cleaning regimen, rejuvenating the body and interior alike. Dents were painstakingly addressed, with skilled hands wielding rubber mallets to coax the metal back into shape. Light block sanding worked wonders, erasing scratches and imperfections, and breathing new life into the WRX's exterior.

Amidst the restoration efforts, a heartwarming twist awaited. As WD Detailing's crew contemplated the WRX's fate, their cameraman expressed a desire to purchase the car and undertake an engine swap. Yet, in a gesture emblematic of their passion for automotive revival, WD Detailing opted to gift the vehicle to their dedicated team member, acknowledging his unwavering dedication and hard work.

In the end, the Subaru WRX emerged from its prolonged slumber, reborn and revitalized, a testament to the transformative power of skilled craftsmanship and unwavering dedication. With WD Detailing's restoration journey, this modern classic reclaimed its rightful place on the road, ready to carve out new memories and adventures for years to come.

Source: WD Detailing on YouTube via Motor1