9 Seater Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Launched in 2 Variants

Mahindra has launched the 9 seater Bolero Neo+ in 2 variants in India - the P4 and the premium P10. It is tailored for customers desiring a stylish, spacious, and tough SUV that comfortably accommodates up to 9 passengers including the driver.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is powered by the robust 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology for excellent fuel efficiency and performance. Its body-on-frame construction and high-strength steel body shell are designed for ultimate durability and safety. The SUV comes with advanced safety features including ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats, engine immobilizer, and automatic door locks, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding. Its authentic SUV design and imposing stance are further enhanced by stylish headlamps, fog lamps, and a commanding hood. Featuring 40.64 cm alloy wheels and muscular side and rear footsteps, the Bolero Neo+ exudes confidence and rugged elegance, ensuring it stands out on any road.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is introduced in two new variants, the P4 and P10, catering to different preferences. The P4 serves as the entry-level option, while the P10 embodies a more premium trim. Both prioritize ample space for passengers and luggage, accommodating up to nine passengers including the driver with hassle-free entry and exit from the rear for third row passengers.

Competitively priced starting at Rs 11.39 Lakh (ex-showroom), it caters to personal and commercial needs, emphasizing Mahindra's commitment to offering affordable, dependable solutions nationwide.