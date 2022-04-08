712 Tata Electric Cars Delivered in Maharashtra & Goa in 1 Day

In the biggest single-day delivery ever seen in the country, Tata Motors along with its dealer partners has delivered 712EVs (564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs) to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa. With a commanding market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) and over 21500 Tata EVs on road to date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa - Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd:

As Indiatreads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leader in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping customers #EvolveToElectric. The occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India’s green wave.

The Nexon EV delivers an anxiety-free long-range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. With a market share of 63.62%(11M, FY 22), the Nexon EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

With 4 stars G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV is undoubtedly the safest electric sedan in India. Based on 3 key product pillars, namely: Technology. Comfort and Safety. It comes packed with a supreme powertrain, infotainment and connected systems, setting new benchmarks for all. Providing an ARAI certified range of 306 km, the Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds resulting in a zippy and exciting drive for all occupants. The Ziptron technology delivers high performance through an energy-efficient motor that offers flat torque from the get-go leading to a ‘zippy’ driving experience. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty, for complete peace of mind.