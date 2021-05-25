7-seater Renault Duster Spied During TVC Shoot

The 7-seater Duster has recently been spied during its TVC shoot. Thanks to a total absence of camouflage, the latest sighting has revealed the overall design and styling of the upcoming car. The new 7-seater Renault Duster is based on the second-generation model, which is not yet retailed in the Indian market.

The recent spy image of the 7-seater Renault Duster reveals that the front fascia of the upcoming model will get sleek-looking LED headlights, while the rear fascia of the SUV will feature revised LED taillights. Moreover, the SUV gets an updated front bumper with a faux skid plate and fog lights. The overall profile of the car looks quite aggressive.

On the side, the new 7-seater Renault Duster features a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. The automaker has extended the overall length of the vehicle to accommodate the third row of seats. It features silver coloured wing mirrors and roof rails. Moreover, the test mule gets blacked-out windows along with body-coloured door handles. One can see that the B-pillar of the car is cladded in black plastic, while the other pillars finished in body colour. The 7-seater Duster will be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations. The 6-seater model of the car will get captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater variant will employ bench-type seats in the second row. With the new three-row Duster, Renault has plans to introduce an EDC automatic transmission.

Furthermore, the SUV could also get the Eco-G version with bi-fuel technology. Reports suggest that the automaker will offer the car with both a front-wheel driver and a 4X4 drive system. Right now, Renault has no plans to introduce a 7-seater Duster or second-gen Duster in our market. Instead, the automaker will launch the third-gen Duster in India by 2022-23. The upcoming model of the SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform, which will also underpin the new-gen Nissan Kicks. The ongoing India-spec Renault Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill, which shreds out power and torque outputs of 154bhp and 250 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a CVT.