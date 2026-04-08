6th-Gen Toyota RAV4 Debuts in Europe with 137 km EV Range

Toyota has unveiled the sixth-generation RAV4 in Europe, bringing a major tech upgrade along with an improved plug-in hybrid system offering up to 137km of electric-only range (WLTP).

A key highlight is the debut of Toyota’s new Arene software platform, which powers the latest ToyotaConnect infotainment and an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite. The new onboard processor is four times faster, enabling advanced features like Front Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Vehicle Approach Indicator, and a Secondary Collision Brake system.

The new PHEV setup gets a larger 22.68 kWh battery—around 30 percent bigger than before—paired with faster charging. It now supports 50 kW DC fast charging, taking the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes, along with an upgraded 11 kW AC charger.

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In all-wheel drive form, the PHEV produces up to 309 hp and sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest RAV4s yet.

The standard hybrid variant continues with a strong focus on efficiency, delivering up to 5.8L/100km and producing 194 hp in AWD guise.

Toyota is also offering a sportier GR Sport trim, featuring revised suspension, aerodynamic tweaks and exclusive 20-inch wheels.