625 HP BMW M8 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M’ Edition Launched

BMW has launched the M8 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M’ Edition in India to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH. Priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom), this performance car from the German brand is available in limited numbers.

The BMW M8 Coupe Competition embodies a perfect fusion of exceptional performance and progressive luxury. This two-door four-seater sports car uses BMW’s most powerful 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 engine in the segment that makes 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque abling the car to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds.

Additional profile enhancements include: Special 50 Jahre M emblem, Competition badging, M Sport exhaust system, 20” jet black alloys with red M compound brake callipers, Kidney Grille in black high gloss, Full leather merino upholstery, M seat belts & M Headliner Alcantara Anthracite.

Additionally, M Carbon exterior package which comes as standard on the new M8 is being offered for the first time in India. The M Carbon exterior package lends a complete makeover to the exterior sections by using carbon fibre material on the front bumper, side air intake, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and the entirety of the rear diffuser. This helps reduce weight and aerodynamic drag and further enhances the M8’s handling.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Head-up Display, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3 inch Control Display. Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.