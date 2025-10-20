500,000 VW Polo Units Produced at Volkswagen Kariega Plant

Volkswagen Group Africa’s Kariega plant has achieved a major production milestone, rolling out 500,000 units of the current-generation Polo since the facelifted model entered production in August 2021. The landmark car — a striking Kings Red Polo headed for Germany — rolled off the line earlier this month.

The Kariega facility has been the exclusive global production hub for the Polo since July 2024, supplying vehicles to over 30 countries across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Out of the 500,000 units produced, 452,207 were exported while 47,793 were built for the South African domestic market. Impressively, nearly two million Polos have been manufactured at Kariega since the model’s production began in 1996.

The achievement reinforces Volkswagen’s dominance in South Africa, where the Polo was named Vehicle of the Year, Top Local Manufacturer, and Top Exported Vehicle at the 2024 Naamsa Accelerator Awards. It also remains South Africa’s most exported car, underlining its global appeal and the plant’s world-class manufacturing standards.

This milestone comes just over a year after the Kariega facility was designated the official home of Polo production, further strengthening Volkswagen’s commitment to the region. With its strong export performance and reputation for quality, the Polo continues to be a symbol of precision engineering and reliability, both at home and abroad.