46 Units of Hyundai Venue Delivered to Maharashtra Government

Hyundai has delivered 46 units of the Hyundai Venue to the Department of Health, Govt. of Maharashtra. The mega delivery event took place at Council Hall in Pune, graced by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Tanajirao Sawant, Hon. Minister, Public Health Department, Maharashtra State along with Mr. Umesh Narayan Chandratre, Zonal Business Head - West ZONE, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.; Mr. T.K. Son, Zonal Business Coordinator – West ZONE, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Mr. Ketan Somani, Dealer Principal, Somani Hyundai.

Commenting on the handover ceremony, Mr. Umesh Narayan Chandratre, Zonal Business Head – West ZONE, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

HMIL is honored to service Govt. of Maharashtra’s mobility needs by delivering 46 Hyundai VENUE SUVs. These vehicles will serve the Maharashtra Health Department. Hyundai VENUE, offering spacious interiors and class-leading comfort, convenience, and safety features, was the preferred choice. We extend our gratitude to the Maharashtra Government for selecting the Hyundai VENUE as its mobility partner.

Hyundai Motor India recently updated VENUE with ‘SmartSense’ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), making it India’s most affordable SUV equipped with this technology. With ADAS, VENUE now offers enhanced diving, safety & convenience.