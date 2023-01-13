30 Days to Go For India’s First ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

With 30 days to go for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship "2023 Hyderabad E-Prix”, Mumbai hosted a “30 days to go countdown” event on Thursday evening. This historic racing event, taking place in India for the first time, will be held near the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. It is part of a four-year agreement that will see the event held in India through 2026.

The spectacular "30 Days To Go Countdown" which began with a Ganesh Vandana by the Colors of India was graced by Sri. Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Sri. K.T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, and Sri. Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder, Greenko and Ace Group. The event finale had a special performance by Dharavi Rocks, highlighting sustainability.

2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, is being hosted by Ace Nxt gen in association with The Government of Telangana and Formula E. Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the 16 races for the 9th season of the championship which will be organized between January and July 2023

The ticket sales which went live on January 4 has received an overwhelming response from fans around the world. Organisers have categorised the tickets into four categories based on the vantage points on the track: Ace Grandstands, Premium Grandstands, Charged Grandstands, Grandstands.

A total of 11 teams with 22 cars will participate, including notable names like McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing. The highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Gen3 Era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322kmph and its status as the world's fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car.