225 HP Off-Road Focused Polaris RZR Pro R Sport Launched

Polaris has launched the 225 hp off-road focused RZR Pro R Sport in India. It's a 2-seater ATV with 3 drive types - 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Lock. It has been priced at Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The unit model of the Polaris RZR Pro R Sport has already been sold to a customer in Hyderabad. The vehicle was handed over to the proud owner by Polaris Vijayawada dealership head, Mr. Prakash Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The launch of our flagship model RZR Pro R Sport further strengthens Polaris India’s commitment to the Indian market. We continue to expand our product offering in the country with quality and robust vehicles. RZR Pro R Sport is a mighty machine that takes off-roading to the next level.”

The RZR Pro R Sport comes with a 225 HP engine and 4-stroke DOHC inline four-cylinder. It measures 74” in width and has 16” ground clearance which makes it the ultimate machine for the off-roading experience.

The vehicle comes with three drive system types of Pro Performance True, including 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Lock. This feature provides RZR Pro R Sport the much-needed agility, power, and control to take on the toughest of terrains.