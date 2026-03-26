2027 Kia Seltos Teased Ahead of NY Auto Show Debut

Kia has dropped the first teaser images of the all-new Kia Seltos, with its global debut set for April 1, 2026, at the New York International Auto Show.

The second-generation Seltos adopts Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, blending sharp, modern elements with rugged proportions. From the teasers, the SUV appears more upright and squared-off than before, featuring clean lines, flush door handles, and a bold stance.

Up front, prominent LED daytime running lights frame a wide bonnet, giving the Seltos a more aggressive face. The overall silhouette also hints at inspiration from the larger Telluride, suggesting a more premium and muscular design direction while staying true to its compact SUV roots.

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Kia says the new proportions are designed to emphasise strength without compromising everyday usability—a key factor in this highly competitive segment.

Technical specifications, engine options, and pricing details remain under wraps for now. These will be revealed during Kia’s official press conference at 9:25 am ET on April 1, with a livestream available via the brand’s official channels.