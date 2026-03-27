2027 Corvette Grand Sport Debuts with New LS6 V8, Hybrid X Packs 721 hp

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport and the more extreme Corvette Grand Sport X—and this time, it’s not just about raw V8 muscle.

At the heart of both models sits a new 6.7-litre LS6 V8, pushing out 535 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque. This naturally aspirated unit features a high 13.0:1 compression ratio, a 95mm throttle body, and a tunnel-ram intake, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Production of the LS6 returns to Flint, Michigan—bringing Corvette V8 manufacturing back to its roots.

The Grand Sport stays true to tradition with rear-wheel drive and offers three setups: a touring-focused configuration, a Z52 Sport package with sharper suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, and a track-ready Z52 package with carbon-ceramic brakes and Cup 2R rubber. A new quad centre-exit exhaust adds both drama and heritage appeal.

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Then comes the twist—the Grand Sport X. It adds an electric front axle producing 186 hp, creating an all-wheel-drive setup with a combined 721 hp. Borrowing tech from the ZR1X, it features multiple performance modes including Endurance, Qualifying, and Push-to-Pass. There’s even a stealthy EV mode for silent running at low speeds.

Design-wise, Chevrolet brings back the iconic Admiral Blue shade and shifts the classic Grand Sport hash marks to the rear, highlighting the mid-engine layout. Both models will roll out of GM’s Bowling Green plant.