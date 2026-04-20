2026 Kia Syros Launched with New Variants, More Features

Kia India has introduced the updated Syros MY26, expanding the lineup with new trims—HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O). Prices now start at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom), making the car more accessible while adding more features across the range.

The MY26 update focuses on better value and wider choice, including the addition of diesel-automatic variants from the HTK+ trim onwards. Kia has also reshuffled features across variants, ensuring premium elements are now available at more price points.

On the design front, the Syros gets a sportier and more rugged look. Updates include a redesigned front and rear bumper with body-coloured inserts, glossy black skid plates, LED fog lamps, and a refreshed rear profile with a new high-mounted stop lamp. The side profile now features black roof rails and ORVMs, while higher trims get new 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels with neon brake calipers. New colour options like Magma Red and Ivory Silver further enhance its road presence.

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Inside, the Syros continues to pack in features like a massive 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, dual-pane sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, and a flexible second-row setup with slide and recline functions. It also offers over 80 connected car features, OTA updates, and Kia Connect diagnostics.