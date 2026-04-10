Kia Targets 4.13 Million Sales, 14 EVs by 2030

Kia has laid out an ambitious roadmap at its 2026 CEO Investor Day in Seoul, aiming for global sales of 4.13 million units and a 4.5% market share by 2030.

A massive KRW 49 trillion investment over the next five years will fuel this push, with a strong focus on electrification. Kia plans to expand its EV lineup to 14 models, targeting annual EV sales of one million units by the end of the decade.

Hybrids will also play a major role, with 13 HEV models expected to drive 1.1 million annual sales. Meanwhile, internal combustion engine vehicles will still contribute significantly, with a projected 1.98 million units annually.

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Looking at new segments, Kia is developing a body-on-frame pickup for North America, expected to feature hybrid and range-extended electric variants—hinting at a more versatile future lineup.

The brand is also betting big on its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) business, targeting 232,000 annual sales by 2030 through models like PV5, PV7 and PV9 aimed at the light commercial space.

Region-wise, Kia is targeting over one million units in the US, 746,000 in Europe, and nearly 1.5 million across emerging markets.

On the tech front, Kia plans to roll out its first software-defined vehicle by 2027, with advanced Level 2++ autonomous driving set to follow by 2029.