2026 Dodge Charger Daytona: The World’s First Four-Door Electric Muscle Car

Dodge has officially unveiled the 2026 Charger Daytona — the world’s first all-electric four-door muscle car. Set to hit dealerships in late 2025, this bold new addition joins the two-door variant and brings muscle-car swagger to a practical sedan layout.

Available in the high-performance Scat Pack trim, both body styles share the same aggressive design, including a wide stance, coupe-like profile, and the signature Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, delivering Dodge’s iconic muscle sound — now electric.

Underneath, a dual-motor 400V setup unleashes a staggering 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, rocketing the Charger from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. With a max range of 241 miles and fast-charging capabilities (20-80% in 24 minutes), performance meets practicality.

Key features include:

Standard all-wheel drive with launch control and Drift/Donut Mode

Track Package option with massive 16-inch Brembo brakes and staggered Goodyear tires

Driver-focused interior with a 16-inch digital cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen

One-pedal driving with regenerative braking and PowerShot boost for 40 extra hp

Inside, the Charger impresses with best-in-class cargo and passenger volume, a modern cockpit inspired by the 1968 Charger, and optional mood lighting with 64 colors.

Every 2026 Charger Daytona buyer also gets a complimentary day of track training at Radford Racing School. Orders for both the two-door and four-door models are now open, signaling the dawn of a new era in muscle cars — electrified, but unmistakably Dodge.