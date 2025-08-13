2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched: A Bold Classic With Modern Muscle

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, starting at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), embodying the brand’s “Born Out of Line” philosophy. This performance classic blends retro charm with modern engineering, offering six factory-backed custom combinations and over 50 possible style options.

The Roadster’s design features a sculpted fuel tank, chunky rear tyres, twin-barrel exhausts, and heritage-inspired touches like the ‘69’ decals and Faravahar insignia. Riders can personalise their bike with modular seating, custom handlebars, visors, crash guards, and touring accessories.

Power comes from a 350cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine producing 29PS and 30Nm, paired with a segment-first 6-speed gearbox and assist & slipper clutch. A 12.5-litre tank promises a touring range of over 350 km, while centre-forward footpegs ensure comfort on long rides.

Braking is handled by best-in-class dual-channel ABS from Continental, with 320mm front and 240mm rear discs. Suspension is tuned for both stability and comfort, and a 795mm seat height makes it approachable for most riders.

Available in Standard and Premium variants, colour choices range from Sharkskin Blue to all-matte Shadow Black. The bike comes with the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, offering a 4-year/50,000 km warranty, roadside assistance, and extended coverage options, supported by 300+ touchpoints nationwide.