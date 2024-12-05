2025 Nissan Murano Production Begins in Tennessee

Nissan has officially commenced production of the redesigned 2025 Murano at its Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tennessee. This state-of-the-art facility has produced nearly 145,000 Murano units since 2020, serving customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Aiming to meet growing demand, Nissan plans to increase production to over 6,700 vehicles per month by March 2025, with deliveries slated to begin early next year.

The milestone was celebrated with a ceremony attended by Nissan executives, community leaders, and manufacturing staff from Smyrna and Decherd, where the Murano’s engines are manufactured. This marks another achievement for Nissan’s U.S. operations, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.