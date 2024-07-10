2025 Honda Pilot: A Leader in Safety with IIHS Top Rating

The 2025 Honda Pilot SUV has received the IIHS's highest honor, the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating.

This accolade was earned through top ratings in crashworthiness, pedestrian front crash prevention, and headlight performance. The 2025 Pilot also features enhanced rear seat belts, improving second-row passenger protection in IIHS's updated moderate overlap front test.

Also read: 2025 Honda Prelude Hybrid Sports Car Confirmed

The 2025 Pilot includes the Honda Sensing suite of safety technologies, which encompasses Collision Mitigation Braking System with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. These features are standard on all new Honda models, improving safety for nearly 8 million vehicles on U.S. roads.

Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure enhances protection in frontal collisions. The 2023 redesign optimized this structure, improving crash compatibility and occupant protection.

Also read: Honda City and Elevate to Come With 6 Airbags as Standard

The 2025 Pilot also features a three-chamber front passenger airbag that provides better protection in angled frontal impacts. Additionally, the updated load-limiting retractors for the second-row seats further mitigate potential injuries in crash tests.

The 2025 Honda Pilot exemplifies Honda’s commitment to "Safety for Everyone," making it a top choice for safety-conscious drivers.